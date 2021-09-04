Overseas Foreign Workers (OFWs) arrive at the lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 01, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines will lift the travel ban imposed on 10 countries starting Monday even as it continued to battle a spike of infections due to the more virulent Delta variant.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) ending the travel ban covering India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia starting Sept. 6, said his spokesperson Harry Roque.

"International travelers coming from the abovementioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing and quarantine protocols, depending on the country’s approved 'listing,'" Roque said in a statement.

The travel ban was implemented in some of the countries since early May, which aimed to prevent the entry of the more transmissible variant that first emerged from India. It has since been extended and expanded to more countries multiple times.

The World Health Organization (WHO) this week confirmed community transmission of the variant in the Philippines.

On Aug. 15, the Department of Health announced the country's first case of the Lambda variant, which studies have shown to be more transmissible and might affect vaccine efficacy.

PH UPDATES 'GREEN LIST'

Travelers who were fully vaccinated in "green" countries or those with low COVID-19 risk would be allowed to shorten their facility quarantine to 7 days, from the previous 10 days, upon arrival in the Philippines.

These are the following countries:

American Samoa

Anguilla

Australia

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gabon

Grenada

Hong Kong

Hungary

Mali

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Slovakia

Taiwan

The health department has recorded over 2.040 million COVID-19 cases, including nearly 159,000 active infections, as of Friday.

In late June, India declared a new coronavirus variant called Delta Plus, a variant of concern. Authorities said it showed increased transmissibility, and that nearly 2 dozen cases have been detected in 3 states.



The Philippines has also maintained the mandatory use of face shields in public areas as an additional precaution against the Delta variant.

— With reports from Jamaine Punzalan and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

WATCH