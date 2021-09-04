Philippine Air Force/File

MANILA— Two Philippine jets intercepted an "unknown aircraft" as it flew close to the country's air space off Pangasinan on Sept. 2, forcing the plane to change direction, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said Saturday.

PAF said two FA-50 jets were sent to "scramble" an unknown plane around 9:36 a.m. on Thursday after the Philippine Air Defense Control Center detected it within the Philippine Air Defense Identification Zone (PADIZ) some 120 nautical miles north west of Bolinao, Pangasinan.

"The unidentified aircraft was heading towards Philippine airspace. Coordination with the CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines) classified it to be an unknown track of interest," the Air Force said.

Upon dispatch, the two jets spotted the aircraft at 21,000 feet flying at 265 knots going north east, and caught up with the plane.

The plane then sped off and moved away from the path towards Philippine airspace.

"At about 4 minutes into the intercept, the unknown aircraft changed direction towards the north and increased its speed to 400 knots and headed away from the Philippine airspace," the Air Force said in a statement.

The entire intercept lasted 9 minutes and was terminated at 9:45 a.m. PAF did not release further details about the scrambled aircraft, including whether it was civilian or military.

The Philippines acquired FA-50 jets from South Korea starting 2015 in a boost to its air defense capabilities amid security concerns, particularly unresolved disputes in the South China Sea.

