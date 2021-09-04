ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Most COVID-19 cases in Bohol come from local transmissions, its governor Arthur Yap said Saturday, as infections saw a recent spike in the province.

In a public press briefing, Yap said the increase in infections could not be attributed to residents coming home to the province from outside.

Bohol, a known tourist hub, has around 1,947 active COVID-19 cases, with the local government noting an increase due to the Delta variant.

"Sa data namin ang outbreak ng infections hindi nanggagaling sa umuuwi. Mas nanggagaling sa local transmission kaya 'yung challenge ngayon paano natin paiintindihin sa mga tao na doon galing ang cases sa local transmission kaya dapat mas higpitan natin ang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards," Yap said.

(Our data show that the outbreak of infections are coming from local transmission so the challenge is how we're supposed to make people understand this and why this should be a sign to tighten up compliance with minimum public health standards.)

Another problem the province is facing is fatigue over compliance with health standards. But Yap said this may only be addressed when they receive adequate vaccine supply and more residents get inoculated.

"Everybody is doing their best pero ang kalaban natin dito ang fatigue (Our enemy here is fatigue). The sooner that the vaccines arrive the better it becomes for all of us," he said.

To curb transmission, the provincial government is banking on granular lockdowns and home quarantine as hospital capacity has already reached 80 percent.

The LGU may also shift its protocols for tourists, Yap said, with officials meeting to discuss its existing quarantine and testing procedure.