People wait at the observation area after receiving their second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Ramon Magsaysay Highschool in Manila on September 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 20,741 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest daily jump since the pandemic started, with deaths breaching 34,000, the health department said.

Based on the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin, the country now has 2,061,084 total recorded novel coronavirus cases, 157,646 of which are still active.

This is also the second straight day that new cases counted more than 20,000 — the first time this has happened since the country recorded its first COVID-19 case last year, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

The Philippines is battling a new surge of infections amid the community transmission of the more virulent Delta variant, which first emerged in India.

The positivity rate is at 28 percent, based on the samples from 74,034 individuals on Thursday. This means more than 1 in 4 people tested were found carriers of the virus.

Guido noted that the day's positivity rate is the highest since data from the DOH became available.

COVID-related deaths rose by 189, pushing the total fatalities to 34,062.

This is the 3rd straight day that fresh fatalities were more than 100, data showed.

Saturday's new deaths included 81 cases first classified as recoveries, according to the agency.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 21,962 to 1,869,376.

A total of 5 laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.

