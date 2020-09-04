Lanao del Sur placed under MECQ from Sept. 7-30

MANILA - Lanao del Sur will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from Sept. 7 to Sept. 30 due to the "sudden" rise of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, a Bangsamoro Region official said Friday.

Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament Member Zia Alonto Adiong said that based on Lanao del Sur's latest data analysis report, 167 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the province in August.

Of the total, 119 were local transmissions.

Adiong said that for the month of September, 11 cases have been recorded, all local transmissions.

"As of today, the confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Province of Lanao del Sur reaches 360 since the outbreak of the pandemic last March with 112 active cases for the past two months and 241 recorded recoveries," he said.

As of Friday, the Philippines has logged 232,072 coronavirus cases, 67,786 of whom are active.

The total number of recoveries is at 160,549 while the death toll has gone up to 3,737.