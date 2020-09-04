How productive was the Senate in first year of the 18th Congress?

Senators attend the opening of the 18th Congress' second regular session on July 27, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

MANILA - A total of 11 measures enacted into law emanated from the Senate during the first year of the 18th Congress out of over 1,800 bills filed during the period, data released Friday showed.

Figures from the Senate Legislative Bills and Index Service Section showed that out of the total 1,807 bills filed in the Senate between July 22, 2019 and September 2, 2020, only 11 measures were enacted into law.

Among these were the Anti-Terror Law, the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the measure that raised excise taxes on alcohol and e-cigarettes, and the postponement of the May 2020 village and youth council elections.

One measure already passed by the bicameral conference committee last month, the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), meanwhile, is still awaiting President Rodrigo Duterte's signature.

Two bills - the Organic Agriculture Act and the Alternative Learning System Act - are pending bicameral deliberations.

Congress was forced to shift to holding sessions and hearings via a hybrid of physical attendance of a few lawmakers and teleconferencing by other attendees in mid-March after Luzon was placed on a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

Several hearings in the Senate have since been suspended or cut short due to technical difficulties, mainly due to the unstable internet connection in the country.

Sotto earlier said the following bills are expected to be prioritized during the 18th Congress' second regular session: