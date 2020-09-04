Ex-MTRCB chair Poe says 'counterproductive, ridiculous' to regulate Netflix

Sen. Grace Poe attends a Senate session on May 4, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/file photo

MANILA - Sen. Grace Poe on Friday said that it is "counterproductive and ridiculous" to allow the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to regulate Netflix and other online video streaming services.

The MTRCB earlier asserted its mandate to regulate all motion pictures in the Philippines, including those shown on internet-based platforms like Netflix.

"I think it’s counterproductive and ridiculous to suggest regulating Netflix and other streaming services. I am personally, against it," Poe told ABS-CBN News.

MTRCB's proposal is also "unrealistic," said Poe, who headed MTRCB from 2010 to 2012.

"As it is, there isn’t enough manpower or even resources to view or evaluate every single program on cable," she said.

"The MTRCB’s main role is to classify and in it’s mandate, at some point, it should give way to self regulation," she said.

Netflix earlier declined to comment on the MTRCB's proposal, saying it was still "waiting on developments."

But the streaming giant noted that the app has several features to ensure that subscribers - especially parents - have control over the content that could be accessed on the platform.

MTRCB earlier said that its proposed regulation does not seek to curtail freedom of viewers, but hopes to "empower" subscribers.