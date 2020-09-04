DFA: 18 more Filipinos abroad catch COVID-19; no new fatalities reported

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday 18 more Filipinos abroad caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of overseas infections among its citizens to 10,113.
In its latest bulletin, the agency reported no new coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll stood at 757.
Meanwhile, the number of overseas Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 6,275, with 55 new recoveries reported.
To date, some 3,081 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 312 in the Asia Pacific, 269 in Europe, 2,335 in the Middle East and Africa and 165 in the Americas.
In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 232,072, with 3,714 new infections recorded Friday. The tally includes 3,737 fatalities, 160,549 recoveries and 67,786 active cases. - With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
