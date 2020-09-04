Cebu City mayor set to resume work on Sept. 7 after gallbladder surgery

MANILA - Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is expected to return to work next week following a successful gallblader surgery, his spokesperson said on Friday.

In a virtual press briefing on Facebook Friday, City Attorney Rey Gealon said the mayor is recovering and will be going back to work on Monday, September 7.

"The Mayor is recuperating in his room. He was already able to eat "solid food" consistent with his regular diet of "low fat" and "low salt." He is feeling better compared to his condition prior to the gallbladder operation yesterday," he said.

Labella underwent surgery on Thursday.

"He read the papers of the day and is conversant with the updates and issues, especially COVID-related," Gealon said.

Labella, he added, also expressed his gratitude to those who offered prayers for his successful operation.

"Everything went well according to plan. He is relieved to finally end that lingering health matter, so nothing can ever get in the way of his selfless and dedicated pursuit of genuine public service to the People of the City of Cebu," Gealon said.



In a Facebook post last Wednesday, Labella said he was diagnosed with gallbladder stones and that his doctors assured him that the operation would be “fairly routine and safe.”

Labella said he had been busy with managing the COVID-19 response that he set aside the stomach and joint pains he has been experiencing.