1 kritikal, 11 sugatan sa pag-araro ng bus sa mga motorsiklo sa Makati

MAYNILA — Kritikal ang isa at sugatan naman ang 11 iba pang motorista matapos silang araruhin ng pampasaherong bus sa Osmeña Highway sa Pio Del Pilar, Makati nitong Biyernes ng umaga.

At least 12 motorists, mostly motorcycle riders, were injured in the crash, said Lt. Gemma Reyes of the Makati police vehicular traffic investigation section.



Police chief Col. Oscar Jacildo said a Coast Guard officer was critically wounded.



(📸:Bangkal FERDS Makati) pic.twitter.com/PBaNlpn1FU