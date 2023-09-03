A section of a wall in Barangay Mapulang Lupa in Valenzuela collapsed Sunday, September 3, 2023. Photo courtesy of Valenzuela Public Information Office.

MANILA - A section of a wall in Barangay Mapulang Lupa in Valenzuela collapsed Sunday morning, affecting eight houses.

A total of 28 families and 113 individuals were affected, and one person sustained injuries during the incident, according to Barangay Mapulang Lupa Chairman Arnold "Atoy" Natividad.

Dandi Etang, a resident in the area whose house was partially destroyed, explained: "Galing ako sa trabaho, pag-uwi ko ayun conference na kami sa sala nag-breakfast then bigla na lang parang nabatak na something. Yung pinakapader na pala yun."

"Maya-maya lumiwanag yung kusina namin ... Wala na pala yung pader... Unti unti na siyang bumabagsak hanggang sa kami naman bumaba na kami," Etang added.

During the incident, a 65-year-old resident was injured and required surgery after falling while their house collapsed.

Cristobel Maraya, the injured resident's son, narrated: "Hinahawakan ng kapatid ko yung tatay ko, bale nakabitaw si tatay. Nabagsakan ng bato yung ulo niya... Pagbagsak niya gumulong na siya nabagsakan yung paa niya. Bale natabunan na siya."

According to Edison Ching Padilla, the City Building Officer, the structure in the area are owned by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), and the houses are located beneath a transmission line.

"Based on initial assessment, there's an existing wall mula sa isang industrial compound wherein yung structures around doon parang pinatungan nila," Padilla explained.

"Most likely because of the heavy rains this past few days, na-saturate yung lupa at yun na yung naging cause ng pagtulak ng wall," he said.

"Pagbitak niya at dun nakakapit yung ibang members ng structure nung mga bahay doon. Sumabay yung part ng ibang mga bahay," he added.

Padilla warned that if heavy rainfall continues, there might be further movements in the area. The affected portion has been cordoned off, and residents are not allowed to return for safety reasons.

The affected residents have been temporarily relocated to evacuation centers in Barangay Mapulang Lupa and Barangay Ugong.

"We gave already food packs and then of course the comfort kits, family packs naibigay na din natin... Mga sleeping mats and then definitely we'll be giving financial assistance po," said Dorothy Go Evangelista, Head of the City Social Welfare Department.

Mayor Wes Gatchalian expressed concerns for the affected residents and emphasized that priorities would be given to their well-being. Plans for relocation, coordination with NGCP and factory owners in the area, and the evaluation of similar situations in adjacent areas will be discussed in an upcoming meeting.

"Ire-relocate muna residents. Meron tayong Disiplina Village here in Valenzuela. Ang Disiplina Village, ang naninirahan po diyan ay yung mga families from danger zone," Gatchalian said.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent residents from returning. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of the residents in case of any further collapse.

Authorities will also conduct mapping on Monday to assess the situation and determine if there is a need to expand the cordoned area.



Gatchalian said he will order to conduct a comprehensive assessment to ensure the prevention of similar incidents in the future.



"Yung building officials natin papakutan natin in similar situating areas lalo na yung mga tabi ng flood control projects natin...So papatingin din namin yun," he said.

