Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and senators Joel Villanueva, Ronald Dela Rosa and Christopher "Bong" Go strike a pose wearing a shirt with the West Philippine Sea and a Philippine flag design. Senators Sonny Angara and Pia Cayetano also watched the game. Handout from Sen. Joel Villanueva



MANILA — A senator on Sunday defended his colleagues who wore West Philippine Sea shirts during the FIBA match between the Philippines and China on Saturday, saying it was part of their freedom to express "unity" in the issue.

Senate President Migz Zubiri and senators Ronald Dela Rosa, Christopher "Bong" Go, and Joel Villanueva wore matching West Philippine Sea shirts during the game, where Gilas crushed China, 96-75.

Asked if sportsmanship was marred by politics during the match, Sen. Francis Tolentino said everyone has the right to free expression, even in a FIBA game.

"It is one way of showing our unity. Hindi ito first time makita. 'Yung opening game natin sa Philippine Arena, may nakasuot na ng ganoon. Kulay pula nga lang," Tolentino told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

(This is not the first time someone wore this. During the opening game at the Philippine Arena, someone was wearing it, but in red.)

"Walang masama doon sa nagpapakita ng kanilang personal political belief na atin ang West Philippine Sea even if in a sports that is FIBA. I don't see anything wrong with that," he said.

(There is nothing wrong in showing personal political beliefs that the West Philippine Sea is ours, even if it is in a sports match.)

Manila and Beijing are locked in a maritime dispute in the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea.

China continues to aggressively stake its claims in the area, with the most recent incidents including use of water cannons and blocking the path of Philippine vessels in the Ayungin Shoal.

Recently, Beijing released a new "standard map" that expanded its claims in the resource-rich waters with a 10-dashed line, supposedly shows China's boundaries in the waterway.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the country would respond to China's claims, but declined to immediately give specific details which he said were part of "an operational matter."