Residents navigate through thigh to waist-deep flooding along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on August 31. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council sent out Orange rainfall warning in Metro Manila and other provinces in Luzon after the enhanced southwest monsoon brought heavy rainfall in the region. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Two individuals reportedly died due to the combined effects of typhoons Goring and Hanna, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

The NDRRMC said one person was injured while another individual remained missing due to the typhoons, which enhanced the habagat dumped heavy rains in vast swaths of Luzon and the Visayas.

The bad weather affected some 418,000 people, including 21,000 individuals who took shelter in evacuation centers, NDRRMC spokesperson Edgar Posadas told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

The typhoons damaged around 501 houses and left at least P130 million in infrastructure damage, added the NDRRMC.

It estimated damage to agriculture at P421 million so far.

At least 2 towns, namely Pototan in Iloilo and Sibalom in Antique, declared a state of calamity Posadas said.

"We expect po na ito’y posibleng tumaas kasi we have some more LGUs contemplating on declaring [a state of calamity]," he told

(This may increase because some other LGUs contemplating on declaring a state of calamity.)

Some P2.2 billion in standby funds are available, the official said.

Hanna intensified on Sunday morning and would continue enhancing the habagat which could bring more rains in the western parts of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Hanna may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday night or early Monday.

Goring earlier passed the northern Philippines and swept across southern China.

