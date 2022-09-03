A government employee speaks to people lining up at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office in Quezon City on August 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Rains drenched people queuing outside the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) offices for its third round of student aid distribution on Saturday, with some lining up through the night just to get the financial assistance.

There were still walk-in applicants, despite repeated reminders by authorities that those who did not register online and did not have a confirmation message would not be entertained.

Among those who did not register was Rosie Villapaña, who is 8 months pregnant but still braved the rains by spending the entire night outside DSWD's office along with other parents.

"Marami lang problema kasi ako wala akong trabaho tapos ’yung ama rin po ng anak ko hindi rin nagbibigay," Villapaña said when asked why she lined up for the student aid.

"Siyempre wala naman akong pagkukuhanan ng gamit ng anak ko. Nagbakasakali lang po kung meron at least may pambiling gamit ng anak ko."

Last week, Analisa Abapo queued outside the DSWD office at Batasan but to no avail. Saturday, she tried her luck at the agency's branch in Manila.

"Sa kahirapan ng buhay ngayon lalo ako solo parent ako, hindi ko iniinda ’yung ulan o bagyo basta po pipila po kami kahit anong mangyari. Sana hindi lang ’yung mga may text ang pinapanigan, kami ring mga walk-in. Pare-pareho lang po kaming nangangailangan," Abapo said.

She said while her son is studying in public school, school expenses have piled up.

"Marami ginagawa sila sa school na may kaakibat pong pera. Halos araw-araw ’yan. P100 ang baon kasama pamasahe plus project pa hindi lang naman isa ang teacher eh," she said.

Jonathan Hao, a parent who got laid off due to the impact of the pandemic, said the government was his only hope for now.

" ’Yung anak ko kailangan na ng PE uniform. PE uniform lang P600 na ... Umaasa na lang po kami sa ganyan na ibibigay ng gobyerno," Hao said.

He thinks there is a better way to distribute aid to indigent students.

"Kung ako po ang tatanungin sa school kasi sigurado ’yung bata malalaman nilang naka-register po at pumapasok na mas klaro po ’yun," he said.

Up to 400,000 indigent students are set to receive educational assistance as P1.5 billion was allotted by the DSWD for the program.

The assistance will be distributed every Saturday until September 24, and is available in at least 200 payout centers.

