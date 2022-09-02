Students hit by cop driving on Cavite road; 5 injured

MANILA—Five students were injured after they were hit by a police officer driving along Congressional Road in GMA, Cavite, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred at Brgy. Poblacion 4 on Friday, around 5:50 p.m.

According to investigator Roy Poblete, the victims sustained minor injuries. Four of the students were ages 15 to 16.

Authorities immediately apprehended the cop. His firearm and PNP ID were confiscated from his possession upon arrest.

Poblete said the police officer was subjected to alcoholic and drug tests.

The suspect is slated to face the complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple injuries.

