Philippines logs 2,812 new COVID cases, 52 deaths

Makati residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 inside a mall on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Health on Saturday logged 2,812 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total caseload to 3,889,160.

This is the second straight day the Philippines logged fewer than 3,000 cases, said Edson Guido, ABS-CBN News Data and Analytics head.

Of the new cases, 873 come from Metro Manila.

The DOH also recorded 52 new deaths caused by the disease, bringing the fatality total to 61,962.

The positivity rate, or the rate of positive COVID-19 patients, from August 28 to September 2 remained at 12.4 percent.

The Philippines is seeing an "improvement" in its COVID-19 situation with the continued decline of reported COVID-19 cases, Guido earlier said.

Mindanao showed signs of plateauing, the Visayas remained on a plateau, while the rest of the areas showed a slow downtrend.