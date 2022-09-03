Officials urged to help 10,000 asylum seekers bused to NYC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Immigration advocates took to the steps of New York City Hall to demand for a more humanitarian response to an estimated 10,000 asylum seekers being bused to New York from Texas.

Led by non-profit organization, the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), immigrant New Yorkers and their allies said many of the asylum seekers endured long dangerous journeys to seek refuge, traveling for two to three days with very little or no food to a place they may or may not want to go.

"New York has always been a welcoming city, a welcoming state... immigrants for centuries from Europe, the Caribbean, the former Soviet Union, Asia and Africa have made their way here and have been received with dignity and respect," NYIC Executive Director Murad Awawdeh said.

The advocates urged the city, the state and the federal governments to step up their efforts in mobilizing a holistic response to meet the needs of whom they call the 'newest New Yorkers.'

"Immigrants have always made New York stronger at a moment when our city and state is trying to recover from the pandemic," Awawdeh asserted. "The newest New Yorkers can be a big help to stabilize our neighborhoods grow our economy and enrich our communities."

Meanwhile, NYC 39th District Councilwoman Shahana Hanif noted "we need funding from the state to the tune of at least $10 million to provide housing vouchers and funding for legal services to the asylum seekers most in need, and we need action and funding from the city of at least $10 million for all the community-based organizations to continue to provide necessary and immediate medical care housing access and secure seats in our education system for the hundreds with the children who now find themselves in our city."

Migrant Filipinos in Queens, New York know exactly what it’s like to move to an unfamiliar country and start a new life, so they too welcome the asylum seekers with open arms.

"Nakikita ko it's political, gantihan nga mga red states and blue states, and kailangan panindigan ng New York na tulungan sila because we’re a sanctuary city, sanctuary state, so we help in any way we can," NYC resident Ram Buenaventura said.

(I can see that it's political, retaliations between red states and blue states, and New York needs to stand up to help them because we’re a sanctuary city, sanctuary state, so we help in any way we can.)

For Buenaventura, sending busloads of asylum seekers from Texas is not the problem, but it's a matter of proper coordination with the New York government.

"Yung sinabi ni Mayor [Eric Adams] is the right thing to do. Bigyan mo kami ng abiso so we can prepare."

(What Mayor [Eric Adams] said is the right thing to do. You have to give us advise so we can prepare.)

The NYIC believes that the folks who have made it to the southern border of Texas are fleeing persecution, violence, and impacts of climate change, but unfortunately they are being used by politicians like Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He is said to be using the refugees as political pawns in an effort to get his poll numbers to increase.

NY Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz said, "had we put a plan of action four, five years ago when we had a wave of children and mothers coming into the country on how to welcome them or how to make sure that they had everything they needed the minute they stepped into New York, we would not be here."

"The reality is that until our immigrant communities are not treated with dignity, don't have a path to citizenship and continue to be used as a political pawn, because remember that that's how this started with the governor of Texas, using our community as political pawns. until that happens we're gonna continue to operate in an emergency," she added.

Immigrant advocates also asserted that individuals who are seeking asylum in the US have a legal right to do so and are not breaking the law.