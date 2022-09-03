Gov. Gwen Garcia of Cebu is now mulling making the current relaxed face mask rule in the province looser, despite drawing backlash from her previous order issued in June.

In a press interview, Garcia said she wants to follow Singapore’s mask guidelines, which is optional even indoors.

Her previous executive order turned ordinance only made the use of face mask optional in open and well-ventilated areas, contradicting national officials including the IATF.

“I do plan to take consideration even indoors. We are now closely studying this. We are consulting other sectors including the local Department of Health, Department of Tourism, DTI, all other sectors because the wheels of government are not centered on the DOH alone,” said Garcia.

Based on Singapore’s Ministry of Health Guidelines released August 29, face masks are only required in the following areas – health-care facilities including medical transport, residential care homes, public transport, and outbound flights where countries of destination would require a mask.

“The economy has been devastated for too long because of their restrictive policies that have been crafted by those who haven’t seen their actual situation right here on the ground,” added Garcia.

The governor added her office is still drafting the executive order, which is not available yet to the public.

Her plan came after Cebu city also relaxed their face mask rule.

In Cebu city, Mayor Mike Rama’s order signed Wednesday, the use of masks is non-obligatory in all settings except also for medical facilities and those with flu-like symptoms.

Rama gave the discretion to establishment owners and to residents when to wear masks.

This move also drew flak from both the DILG and DOH who said it was not yet time to remove the health protocol on using face masks.

Based on the health department’s COVID-19 tracker, Cebu province has 295 active cases which are scattered all over its towns and cities.

More than 50,000 individuals have been infected and 47,807 have recovered. – Report by Annie Perez

