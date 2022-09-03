MANILA — Irene Cruz, a mother of five, was expecting to receive student assistance for her children from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Saturday. But she was disappointed after finding out she won't be receiving anything after all.

She said the documents of her children were processed last Saturday at one of DSWD's payout centers in Project 4. She was ready to receive P5,000 in cash, but she was told there was a problem with her documents.

"Sabi, 'Mommy, may problema po sa papel n'yo. Hindi pa kayo makakakuha dahil po may 4Ps po kayo. 4Ps ka ba?' Sabi ko hindi ako 4Ps. Di po ako nakasali kahit kailan... Pagdating ko sa Project 4 in-interview po ulit ako OK na po nandun na po ako sa payout," said Cruz, who left Bulacan at 3 a.m. to get to Manila.

"Kumuha na lang po kayo ulit sa school ng another na papel na hindi 4Ps. E ang nakalagay naman pala dito dahil malabo ang mata ko hindi ko na siya napansin not 4Ps pala."

Cruz said she was instructed to go to DSWD-NCR.

"Pagpunta po namin dito wala daw po kaming pangalan. Sabi ko, 'Ma'am, paano naman po kami pinapunta kami ng DSWD dito para po mag payout,'" she said. "Alas-3 pa po ako ng madaling-araw umalis sa 'min para lang pumunta dito hinanap pa po namin 'tong Legarda dahil di naman po kami [taga] dito."

She said she had to take time off to go to DSWD which cuts her already meager income.

"Nananawagan po ako sa DSWD kayo po alam namin na naghihirap po kayo pero naghihirap din po kami para kumpletuhin lahat ng requirements sana naman po sure ninyo na ’pag pumunta kami is aasikasuhin din kami dahil kawawa rin kaming mga mahihirap. Pamasahe, pagod, absent sa trabaho. Imbes na ipandadagdag namin sa pamilya namin nawawala po dahil absent kami," she said.

As of September 3, about 2 million applicants have applied for educational assistance.

DSWD aims to make payments nationwide to 80,000 beneficiaries September 3.

Some field offices are now processing educational aid during the working day to expedite distribution.

