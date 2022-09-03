Floods swamp parts of Manila

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Several areas of Manila were hit by floods following heavy downpour on Saturday.

Gutter-deep water swamped a portion of Taft Avenue near the NBI headquarters along Taft Avenue. It also flooded parts of the service road along Roxas Boulevard past 5 p.m.

Gutter-deep flood also submerged the stretch along Taft Avenue near the United Nations LRT station and General Luna Avenue corner Taft Avenue.

A tricycle driver said flooding has long been a problem in the area.

“Nasanay na kami…Kahit ano naman sabihin, Wala pa rin,” he said.

According to commuter Angel Cruz, the persistent flooding in Manila not only makes the trips more arduous, it also forces her to shell out more money.

“Nababasa po kami nahirapan mag commute… Madadagdagan pa yung gastos para mag commute,” she said.

Fernando Forondo also has the same plight.

“Natatagalan umuwi. May sugat ako so nahirapan ako, mamaya diyan ka pa magkasakit,” he explained.

Forondo urged the city government to take action.

“Sana malinis ang mga drainage para hindi ganito mataas na bumabaha ang tubig,” he said.