Filipino frontline workers honored in West Covina

From medical workers to law enforcement and transportation employees, the city of West Covina honored Filipinos who bravely held the frontlines throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the third time organizers have done such daylong events that bring together local businesses, government officials, and entertainers.

"Filipino Americans, we’re at the front of this pandemic so we just wanted to come and celebrate, honor and give recognition to everybody - all the frontliners who served during his pandemic, healthcare workers, Uber drivers, policemen, all the ones who made our society safe during his pandemic," Adrian Lecaros of the USA-Philippines Business Association said.

Los Angeles County was once an epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the threat of the return of mask mandates, nurses urge the community to continue doing their part in stopping the spread of the virus.

"Make sure you wear your N-95 face mask especially if you're indoor or flying on a plane. Especially right now, people are flying all over the place because it's summer. It's vacation time. Make sure you also sanitize and bring your hand sanitizer," Dr. Sasha Rarang of the Philippine Nurses Association of Southern California pointed out.

But for some, the celebration comes at a cost. Retired nurse Ludy Gilikson lost her son, retired US military veteran-turned-community activist and musician Mark 'BagYo' Ho to Covid-19 nearly two years ago.

"Everyday is almost the same. It’s always heartbreaking," Gilikson admitted. "I’m just fighting so I can survive, so I can make the legacy of Baggy and everyone alive."

Lecaros also said honoring the heroes goes beyond the celebration. They plan on doing several more events before the end of the year, and then six more in 2023. These celebrations will also raise funds for different community groups and charities including the ABS-CBN Foundation.