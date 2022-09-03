Home  >  News

Drug suspects arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Laguna

Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2022 09:04 AM

Police arrested four drug peddlers in separate anti-illegal drugs operations on Thursday, September 1. 

Around 8:48 p.m., authorities conducted a buy-bust operation at Brgy. 7 Calamba city, Laguna after buying suspected shabu from the suspects. 

Police identified the suspects as alyas Enak, 26; and alyas Kakay, 25. 

Confiscated were six plastic sachets containing suspected shabu worth P8,000.

They also found P500 marked money and P100 bill. 

On the same day, a follow-up buy-bust was launched in Brgy. Real, Calamba, leading to the arrests of alyas Rosh, 27; and alyas Hapon, 30.

Five pieces of plastic sachet containing suspected shabu worth P14, 960 were seized. 

The suspects are now in the custody of Calamba Police Station.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  shabu   war on drugs   drug bust  