Police arrested four drug peddlers in separate anti-illegal drugs operations on Thursday, September 1.

Around 8:48 p.m., authorities conducted a buy-bust operation at Brgy. 7 Calamba city, Laguna after buying suspected shabu from the suspects.

Police identified the suspects as alyas Enak, 26; and alyas Kakay, 25.

Confiscated were six plastic sachets containing suspected shabu worth P8,000.

They also found P500 marked money and P100 bill.

On the same day, a follow-up buy-bust was launched in Brgy. Real, Calamba, leading to the arrests of alyas Rosh, 27; and alyas Hapon, 30.

Five pieces of plastic sachet containing suspected shabu worth P14, 960 were seized.

The suspects are now in the custody of Calamba Police Station.

