Cebu set to be 'Friendly City' partner of Vancouver

As the number of Cebuano immigrants to Vancouver grows, so has the support to have closer relations between the mega cities of Vancouver and Cebu.

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama’s recent visit in Canada, on the invitation of Filipino Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore came at a perfect time as Vancouver has just approved its new Friendly City program.

According to Philippine Consul General Maria Andrelita Austria, Vancouver will choose one city each year under the Friendly City initiative and give development support to the chosen city.

"Friendly Cities are supposed to be shorter arrangements which are time-bound with clear deliverables and with support. And I think ang pinaka-importanteng component is there has to be support from local organizations. So that's what we're trying to pursue," Austria said.

At the reception hosted by the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver, Rama shared his vision of making Cebu the next Singapore of Asia and making it the hub that will connect the different areas of the province.

"We consider our city the hub. We consider our city the focal city because we are the capital of the whole province of Cebu and we are even bringing the concept of One Cebu Island," the mayor noted.

Austria also said that with the mayor’s interest in making Cebu a Smart City, they wanted him to have a glimpse of the best practices used by Vancouver's transit and port authorities so that he can explore these possible avenues of cooperation.

"We're meeting with TransLink and Vancouver Port Authority. We're also taking him to Victoria to see the BC Ferries and meet with Premier Horgan. So we will have to give him the whole flavor of the possibilities for cooperation between Vancouver and Cebu," Austria said.

Meanwhile, Elmore, whose mother hails from Cebu, said having a Friendly City agreement will also create more awareness in Vancouver about the growing community of Cebuanos in the city.

"We have a lot in common and I think there's still more for Canadians to learn about Cebu and you know, it raises the profile of the Filipino community and really build on some of those common strengths, that really will benefit, mutually benefit both Cebu, Philippines and also Vancouver, Canada," the Member of the Legislative Assembly of BC said.

The Friendly City arrangement still needs the approval of both the city council of Vancouver and the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Cebu.