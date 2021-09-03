MANILA (UPDATE) - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday said he would question the Department of Health (DOH) about why it bought ambulances at P2.5 million, about P1 million pricier than the ones purchased by local government units (LGU).

The DOH distributed 98 of these overpriced ambulance units in Calabarzon alone, Lacson told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"I checked the official records of such procurement- one by the DOH, the other by the LGU," he said.

"The difference in their purchase prices are too glaring to ignore," he said.

Lacson said a unit of a Nissan cargo van costs about P1.27 million, while an Automated External Defibrillator (AEB) is priced at P300,000 per unit.

The DOH could have purchased 5 ambulances, instead of just 3, if it did not procure allegedly overpriced units, he said.

The senator said the matter would be brought up either during the next Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on how the DOH spent billions of COVID-19 funds or during budget deliberations.

"I have a way of validating as I always do whenever a 'whiff of corruption' catches my attention," he said, borrowing one of President Rodrigo Duterte's catchphrases.

The Blue Ribbon panel earlier confirmed that the DOH transferred P42 billion to the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service without proper documents.

Senate investigations also found that a portion of that fund was used to purchase allegedly overpriced face masks and RT-PCR test kits from Pharmally, a corporation that used fake addresses in its incorporation documents and linked to fraudulent activities in Taiwan.

