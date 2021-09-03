Philippine Red Cross says not under COA jurisdiction

An overseas Filipino worker at the NAIA Terminal 1 has her papers processed at a Philippine Red Cross booth before she undergoes a COVID-19 swab test. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Friday hit back at President Rodrigo Duterte after he called on the Commission on Audit (COA) to look into its transactions.

The PRC Board of Governors, in a statement, said the non-government humanitarian organization does not receive any funds from the government.

"Being that the PRC is not a government agency, it is not a subject to audit by the Commission on Audit," the PRC Board of Governors said.

It added that the PRC is audited by a private and international accounting firm, which has spotted no anomalies with the organization's handling of funds from numerous donors.

"The said firm is also the auditor of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies which receives a copy of the independent audit report," the statement read.

"Amid our regular operations and the hundreds of millions entrusted to the PRC by our local and international partners for initiatives in major disasters like Typhoon Haiyan, TS Ondoy, and TS Sendong... there have been no findings of any wrongdoings on the part of the institution or its officers," it added.

The bulk of their funds, the PRC pointed out, comes from the donations of private individuals, corporations, and partner societies.

In some instances, agencies like the Department of Health, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office

voluntarily donate for specific PRC programs.

"While these donations constitute a small part of our funds, they are properly liquidated and no dispute has ever been raised regarding them," according to the statement.

"The PRC, as defined by [Republic Act No.] 10072, is a 'voluntary, independent, and autonomous non-governmental organization.' As such, we do not receive appropriations from the government," the governors explained.

COA chairman Michael Aguinaldo also said Friday the constitutional body has no authority to audit the PRC.

"Yes we confirm we do not have the jurisdiction to audit the organization. The only thing we can audit are payments by PhilHealth to the Red Cross but in that case what we’re auditing actually is PhilHealth in making those payments," Aguinaldo told lawmakers during a House hearing.

PRC's response came after Duterte on Thursday night lashed out at the humanitarian organization and its chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon.

Gordon is the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which is looking into government transactions including those of the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The PRC has rallied behind Gordon, who is leading the organization's pandemic response such as extending its COVID-19 testing efforts and its molecular laboratories to help the government.

'Voluntary, independent, autonomous'

According to Republic Act 10072, or the Philippine Red Cross Act of 2009, the PRC is recognized as a "voluntary, independent and autonomous nongovernmental society auxiliary to the authorities of the Republic of the Philippines in the humanitarian field."

It is also provided in the law that the PRC should "submit to the President of the Philippines an annual report containing its activities and showing its financial condition" at the end of every calendar year.

In a circular released in 1995, the COA said it can conduct special audits on NGOs "upon request by proper authorities or as determined by the Chairman."

A quick search on the website of COA yielded no reports on the PRC so far.

The Supreme Court en banc also ruled in 2009 that the Philippine Red Cross is a non-government humanitarian organization that does not have government assets and does not receive appropriation from Philippine Congress.

The same Supreme Court decision also said that the PRC "cannot be owned or controlled by the government."

--- With reports from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

