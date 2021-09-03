Gatchalian confirms offer to run as Sara Duterte's VP

MANILA -- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has confirmed that he has offered to run for vice-president should Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio seek the presidency in the 2022 elections.

"As mentioned before, if given the chance, my experience and track record as local chief executive can be utilized in nation building in a role in the executive department, that is why I humbly tendered my name as potential running mate to Mayor Sara Duterte, if she so decides to run," he said in a statement.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page Tuesday, Duterte-Carpio said Gatchalian and Senator Bong Go have personally expressed their interest to be her vice-president.

Gatchalian has admitted that he intends to run for the position of vice president, but only if he is chosen as Duterte-Carpio's running-mate.

"I’m vying for the vice president position, but this is still very fluid... It’s very fluid at this point because it’s still being discussed with groups. There’s no final decision yet ," he told ANC's Headstart.

He said he spoke with Duterte-Carpio "a few months back" and he was initially invited to be part of the Senate slate to be supported by her regional group, Hugpong ng Pagbabago. But during the meeting, he said he also opened the possibility of running for vice president under HNP.

Asked if he will not run for the position unless he is Duterte-Carpio's running-mate, he said: "I will not run for VP. I have already signified my intention to her."