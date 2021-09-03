Watch more on iWantTFC



MAYNILA — Ipinatitigil ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang imbestigasyon ng Senado na ngayon ay nakatutok sa umano’y maanomalyang pagbili ng gobyerno ng medical supplies sa panahon ng pandemya.

"Were the purchases of masks overpriced? Iyon ang tanong. Ang sagot is, no, they are not," sabi ni Duterte.

Mataas man ang presyo ng mga ito dahil sa mataas na demand, mas mura pa rin umano ito kaysa sa binili ng nakaraang administrasyon.

Iginiit naman ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na sa bisa ng Bayanihan 1 law, maaaring hindi na idaan sa public bidding ang pagbili ng medical supplies dahil maituturing itong emergency procurement.

Kaya sabi ni Duterte, itigil na ng Senado ang pag-ungkat nito sa pagbili ng PPEs noong isang taon.

"Do not, kayong mga lahat sa Senate. Do not investigate programs which are ongoing. You will derail it, you will delay it by your incessant penchant for investigating government offices," ani Duterte.

Inakusahan din ng Pangulo ang Senado na tila nagpapapansin lang para magpasikat.

"Hindi naman kayo lahat diyan malinis but you are the one making a noise, a noise that is just a noise for no purpose at all but to create a noise," sabi ni Duterte.

Binanatan din niya muli si Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman ng Blue Ribbon committee ng Senado na nangangasiwa sa imbestigasyon.

Kaduda-duda aniya ang motibo ni Gordon gayong may balak umano ito na tumakbo sa mas mataas na posisyon sa 2022.

"Gordon, are you really investigation (sic) in aid of legislation or in aid of your personal political interest? I heard that you want to run for vice president next year, and you are trying to impress the opposition that they would consider you," aniya.

Inakusahan din niya si Gordon na ginagatasan ang Philippine Red Cross, isang non-government humanitarian organization na pinamumunuan nito.

"Alam mo ginagamit mo itong Red Cross and I dare say, na ginamit mo talaga ito para sa elections. Ito iyong milking cow mo eh," ani Duterte.

Sabi pa ni Duterte, dapat silipin ng Commission on Audit (COA) ang Red Cross. Gayunpaman, walang kapangyarihan ang COA na busisiin ang Red Cross dahil hindi naman ito ahensiya ng pamahalaan.

MGA SENADOR DEDMA

Samantala, dinedma lang ng mga senador ang hirit ni Duterte.

"The Senate is simply doing its job. The government offices have nothing to worry about if they are doing nothing wrong! The Senate is investigating issues of the past not ongoing," giit ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Si Sen. Risa Hontiveros, hindi rin nagustuhan ang tono ng Pangulo.

"Bahagi ng trabaho namin sa Senado ang mag-fiscalizer, mag-check and balance at mag-oversee kung tamang ginastos ang perang aming in-appropriate upon the request of the executive," aniya.

Si Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, ipinagtanggol din ang mga ginagawang imbestigasyon ng Senado.

"There are 3 branches of government and the delineation is quite clear under the Constitution, so I believe the Senate will proceed as they deem appropriate," ani Quimbo.

Tugon naman ni Gordon kay Duterte, walang mali sa ginagawa ng Senado.

"I just want the President to know that... iniimbestigahan siya ng co-equal branch of government," ani Gordon.

—Ulat nina Joyce Balancio at Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News