Senior health workers and frontline employees of the University of Sto. Tomas Hospital at a protest along Espańa Avenue, Manila on August 30, 2021 decrying the late release of special risk allowance (SRA) and other benefits promised to all health frontliners helping in the country’s COVID-19 response. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Friday said it released an additional P888.12 million for the special risk allowances (SRA) of health workers in the country.

In a statement, the DBM said these SRAs will be for eligible public and private healthcare workers who directly served or were in contact with COVID-19 patients from December 20, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The funds were sourced from the miscellaneous personnel benefits fund and unprogrammed appropriations under this year's budget, according to the agency.

"With this, the total additional funds released by the DBM for the SRA pursuant to Administrative Order No. 42 as of date have reached P1.2 billion," it said.

The DBM said another P407 million will be sourced from this year's contingent budget to complete the SRAs for an estimated 117,926 healthcare workers, but the department clarified their special allowances will not exceed P5,000 per month.

"Rest assured that the DBM will facilitate the prompt release of the funds for the SRA to ensure that all eligible HCWs will receive their rightful benefits," it said.

The agency late last month released P311.79 million for the SRA of thousands of health workers in the country after they threatened to resign due to its delay.

The Department of Health was tasked by the DBM to facilitate the fund transfers to hospitals, treatment, rehabilitation centers, private hospitals, and COVID-19 facilities under them.

The DOH earlier claimed it has released P10.85 billion for the SRA of 740,958 health workers, and another P4.24 billion for the hazard pay of 864,843 frontliners.

But thousands of medical workers have reportedly resigned during the pandemic, complaining of low pay and poor working conditions. Some have sought better jobs abroad.

The DOH is facing questions over its management of COVID-19 funds.

RELATED VIDEO