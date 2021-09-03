Davao Oriental to shift to ECQ due to COVID-19 surge

Photo from Davao Oriental LGU/file

Davao Oriental will be placed under a 2-week enhanced community quarantine, its provincial government said on Friday.

The entire province will be under the strictest lockdown level from September 8 to September 21.

The quarantine measure was unanimously agreed upon by all local chief executives of the province led by Davao Oriental Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang during an emergency meeting held earlier Friday to address the alarming surge of coronavirus cases in the province.

Total confirmed COVID-19 infections in Davao Oriental reached 5,583 on September 1 with 1,227 active cases, which is the highest so far in the province.

The death toll due to the respiratory disease in the province stood at 159.

The provincial government said among the salient policies under the ECQ are the implementation of a curfew (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.); 24-hour liquor ban; wakes limited to only three days; strict border control to deter non-essential travels; and strict establishment monitoring.

Davao Oriental task force on COVID-19 action officer Dr. Reden Bersaldo said the ECQ will be implemented to allow the province’s health workers to recuperate and give them time to concentrate on the recovery and treatment of the existing COVID-19 cases.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

