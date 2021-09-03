Pagbabakuna sa Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS) drivers kontra COVID-19 bilang parte ng ‘Vacc to Normal’ campaign ng Grab, na umarangkada nitong Setyembre 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Herd immunity posibleng makamit sa 1Q ng 2022 - Duque

MAYNILA— Mas mahirap nang maabot ang herd immunity sa bansa dahil sa paglaganap ng mas nakahahawang Delta variant ng COVID-19, ayon sa isang eksperto.

Lumalabas din sa datos na may "breakthrough infection" o nahahawahan ng COVID-19 pati ang ilang indibiwal na kumpleto na ang bakuna, bagama't mild ang sintomas ng mga ito.

Kaya ayon kay Dr. Rontgene Solante, dapat itaas ang target na bilang ng populasyon na babakunahan kontra COVID-19.

“Because of this Delta variant, that’s the game changer now, that all countries are recalibrating their target of vaccination rate, not necessarily herd immunity, but vaccinating the whole population,” ani Solante.

“For example, Israel is vaccinating 70 percent. Initially they said they were able to achieve herd immunity. But now since there were breakthrough infections even at 70 percent, they are now targeting 100 percent vaccination and even giving booster to the elderly. My opinion, very difficult to achieve herd immunity with the virus that’s highly transmissible and at the same time can evade immunity or protection against many of these current vaccines,” dagdag niya.

Matatandaang sinabi ng World Health Organization na laganap na ang mas nakahahawang Delta variant sa bansa.

Sabi naman ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na posibleng makamit ng Pilipinas ang herd immunity bandang unang quarter ng 2021, kung saan target mabakunahan ang 77 milyong Pilipino.

“Supply permitting and assuming that there will be about 500,000 or 600,000 doses jabbed per day, the conservative estimate is… we might be able to achieve herd immunity sometime second month of the first quarter. Mga first quarter po ‘yan, mag-spill over po sa first quarter 2022,” sabi ni Duque sa deliberation ng Kamara kaugnay ng panukalang budget ng Department of Health para sa 2022.

Masasabing naabot na ang herd immunity kung nabibigyan ng proteksyon mula sa virus maging ang mga hindi bakunado, sa pamamagitan ng pagbabakuna ng malaking bahagi ng populasyon.

Inihahanda na rin ng National Task Force against COVID-19 na bumili ng dagdag na bakuna sakaling payagan na sa bansa ang pagbibigay ng booster shots.

Ayon kay NTF Chief Implementer at Vaccine Czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., nagsimula na ang negosasyon sa pagitan ng gobyerno at apat na COVID vaccine manufacturers.

“We are awaiting for the recommendation and evaluation of the NITAG (National Immunization Technical Advisory Group) as well as from the World Health Organization on the need for booster shots in the country,” sabi ni Galvez.

Hindi pa inirerekomenda ng World Health Organization ang paggamit ng booster shots sa Pilipinas, habang pinag-aaralan pa ito ng mga eksperto.

“But once they give us the cue that boosters are needed, we will process and arrange the procurement,” sabi ni Galvez.

Nasa 52.7 million COVID vaccine doses pa lang ang dumating sa Pilipinas, kabilang ang 188,370 doses ng bakunang gawa ng Pfizer mula COVAX facility na dumating Huwebes ng gabi.

Target ng gobyerno na makumpleto ang bakuna ng 20 milyong Pilipino ngayong Setyembre. Nasa higit 14.1 milyong indibidwal pa lang ang fully vaccinated, habang 19.9 million na ang may unang dose.

“Apart from ensuring the stability of vaccine supply, we are also focusing on the administration of the second dose and increasing the capacities of vaccination sites. We will aspire na makuha ‘yung 20 million by the end of the month,” sabi ni Galvez

— Ulat ni Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News