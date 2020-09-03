US ambassador Kim: Joint fight vs COVID-19 proof of strong US-PH ties

MANILA - The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has put on display the strong US-Philippines cooperation, US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said.

“Today, we find ourselves facing an entirely new and unprecedented set of challenges to our people, our economies, and our nations,” Kim said in statement during the virtual commemoration Thursday of the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender at the American Residence in Baguio, marking the end of World War II in the Philippines.

“In the global battle against COVID-19, our long-standing partnership is enabling the strong U.S.-Philippines cooperation on display today. Together, we are tackling the public health, economic, and education challenges created by the virus.”

Kim was joined via Zoom by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, according to a release of the US Embassy.

Kim added that the “US-Philippines relationship continues to evolve” to meet current challenges as scientists and public health experts collaborate to address the pandemic.

“Time and time again, history has demonstrated that the United States, Philippines, and Japan are strongest when we work together as friends, partners, and allies,” he said.

Kim thanked Filipino and American veterans for their sacrifice during the war as he cited their “shared sacrifice” that led to the Philippine-US mutual defense treaty signed in 1948.

“The devastation in Asia, Europe, and elsewhere demonstrated that in global conflict, there are no real victors,” Kim said.

“Survivors feel the loss of loved ones, the despair of seeing the consequences of war around them, and the immense burden of rebuilding.”