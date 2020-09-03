Singaporean youth who threw mug at OFW gets 6-month rehab: envoy

MANILA — A Singaporean youth who hurled a mug at his family’s Filipina domestic helper was sentenced to at least 6 months of reformative training, an envoy of Manila said Thursday.

The Singaporean, now 20, quarreled with the Filipina in June 2018 after he ordered her to turn on an air-conditioner, said Consul General Adrian Bernie Candolada.

Earlier media reports said the argument escalated at a point where both parties were shouting. The youth spat at the 41-year-old Filipina’s face, and she responded in kind. The Singaporean then threw a metal mug at the maid’s face, breaking her nose.

The Filipina went out of the house and reported the incident to the police. She went home after to Manila and stayed there during the youth’s court trial, said Candolada.

The Singaporean this week was sentenced to 6-month detention at a reformative training center, he said.

“May halong rehabilitation ito (this involved rehabilitation),” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

The official said he had yet to get details on whether or not the Filipina would get compensation.

The Filipina is “happy” over the verdict and declined media interviews, he said.

“It was talagang justice na hinahanap niya (really the justice she had been seeking),” said Candolada.

The maid’s altercation with her employer’s son is an “isolated case” and Filipinos are generally treated well in Singapore, he said.

The city-state hosts some 200,000 Filipino workers, according to 2014 government data.