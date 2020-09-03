Screen time guidelines: DepEd sets number of hours on screen, depending on grade level

MANILA — The Department of Education has set the number of hours that students could spend using devices as learning goes online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kindergarten pupils can spend a maximum of one hour using their devices, based on a department memorandum made public Thursday by Undersecretary Alain Pascua.

Learners in Grade 1 to 5 are allowed an hour and a half of screen time while those in Grade 6 to 8, 2 hours, according to the memorandum.

Grade 9 to 12 students can spend a maximum of 2 hours in front of their devices in the morning and another 2 hours in the afternoon.

The screen time guidelines were adopted from the American Academy of Pediatrics and World Health Organization, according to the memorandum.

Child development specialist Sheila Marie Hocson earlier said it was not advisable for children to have long screen time as this could strain their eyes. Children may also not fully absorb their lessons.

In the coming school year, most students will be learning at home through printed and digital modules, online classes, television and radio as in-person classes remain prohibited due to the threat of COVID-19.

Classes in public schools are scheduled to start on October 5.