Rotary Club of Japan, Nat'l Assembly of Vietnam donate face shields, masks to PH

MANILA - The Philippines received face mask and face shield donations from The Rotary Club of Japan and the National Assembly of Vietnam, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

The Rotary Club of Japan donated 144,000 face shields for the Philippines to aid in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was received by the Philippine Consulate General in Nagoya.

Tetsuzo Fukuda, Chairman of the Rotary Club of Nagoya-Wago, said in a message to Deputy Consul General in Nagoya Jerome Castro that the donation will set sail for the Philippines in the third week of the month.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V "hailed the gesture as one more concrete expression of the brotherly ties between Filipinos and the Japanese," the DFA said.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly of Vietnam donated 30,000 face masks to the Philippine Congress.

The turn over ceremony was held Wednesday in the DFA office.

The donation was shipped with the support of a Vietnamese entrepreneur and was received upon arrival by Director General Antonio G. de Guzman, Jr., of the Senate Office of the International Relations and Protocol, on behalf of both chambers of Congress.

The Philippines has logged over 228,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Thursday, of which, 65,240 are active infections.

Japan, meanwhile, has 70,269, while Vietnam has 1,046, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.