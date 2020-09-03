Palace welcomes proposed 'emergency powers' for Duterte to fix PhilHealth mess

President Rodrigo Duterte. Presidential Photo/File



MANILA— Malacañang said Thursday it would welcome congressional action to grant President Rodrigo Duterte with additional powers to address corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

Should the President need "emergency powers" to solve anomalies in PhilHealth, the Palace would welcome the grant of such, Duterte's spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"Nais ko po munang makita kung ano talaga iyong specific emergency powers na gustong ibigay po ng Kamara at iyan naman po ay most welcome kung talaga pong kinakailangan," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

(I want to see the specific emergency powers that Congress wants to give to the President. If that is necessary, then that is most welcome.)

"In so far as the power of Congress is concerned, they have the power to grant emergency powers," Roque added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who serves as chairman of the PhilHealth board, also welcomed the proposed additional powers to the President.

"Sinusuportahan natin 'yung wisdom ng Congress na bigyan ng special powers ang Pangulo para talagang mapabilis ang reporma ng PhilHealth at matugunan lahat ng kahinaan ng sistema o kakulangan at mapuno itong mga puwang at para magkaroon ng mas malakas o robust social health insurance system ang bayan,” Duque said on Thursday.

(We support the wisdom of Congress to give the President special powers to hasten reforms in PhilHealth and to address all problems for a more robust social health insurance system.)

Duterte last month formed a task force headed by the Department of Justice to investigate claims of widespread corruption in PhilHealth. It is expected to give its report on Sept. 14.

The Senate Committee of the Whole earlier this week recommended criminal charges against Duque, the agency's board chair, just resigned PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales, and several PhilHealth officials for alleged corrupt practices at PhilHealth.