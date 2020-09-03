Palace says to stop release of appointment papers of Duterte's picks

President Rodrigo Duterte. File

MANILA — Malacañang said Thursday it would defer to President Rodrigo Duterte's appointees the decision to make their appointment papers public.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement after new Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) president and CEO Dante Gierran said he has yet to receive his appointment paper.

"As to the appointment of Gierran, well, dati-rati po we post it, pero ngayon ang policy po namin sa OPS (Office of the Presidential Spokesperson) (we used to post, but now the policy of OPS is), it’s up to the appointed official to post it if they want," Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

The Palace used to release copies of appointment papers of President Duterte's chosen officials.

Despite the halt on the practice, Roque assured the public that there is still transparency since Malacañang still makes announcements on appointments.

"Nandiyan pa rin po ang transparency dahil nga inaanunsyo naman namin kung sino iyong na-appoint," Roque said.

(The transparency is still there because we announce the appointees.)

Duterte on Monday night named Gierran as the new head of PhilHealth, replacing Ricardo Morales who was asked to resign for medical reasons as the state health insurer faced corruption allegations.