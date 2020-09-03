Duterte in 'good state of health', says PH health chief

MANILA - The country’s top health official on Thursday assured the public that President Rodrigo Duterte is in good health.

“Maayos naman siya. 'Yung kulay niya wala naman akong nakikitang problema so he is in a good state of health,” said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Last week, a photo of Duterte sharing a meal with his family in their home in Davao City was uploaded on Facebook as rumors about his failing health swirled.

Duque said they still continue to get clear directions from the President during the meetings.

“Ok naman siya. Pag nag memeeting kami, malinaw naman ang kaniyang direktiba, malinaw naman ang kaniyang sinasabi at ang kanyang frame of mind ay very clear. 'Yung kanyang pag-uutos sa amin, mga kagustuhan niya, mga priorities niya ay malinaw naman ang kaniyang pagbabahagi sa kaniyang kabinete,” he said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the same thing in an earlier interview. However, strict social distancing is being observed by those around the President.

“Merong pond distansiya talaga, ini-ensure nila na merong at least 2 metrong distansiya doon sa mga lumalapit sa presidente,” said Roque.

Malacañang last week said it was considering holding live briefings of Duterte to disprove rumors of his failing health after he mentioned that he was at risk of cancer.

“Si Pangulo wala namang ikinubli o itinago patungkol sa dati na niyang naging karamdaman. He has been very transparent and forthright about his health,” said Duque.

In a taped public address last week, the 75-year-old President said he was told by his doctor he was at risk of developing cancer from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

Duterte, in the past, had also mentioned having back pains, migraines, and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in the blood vessels associated with smoking during his youth.

“Kung ano 'yung alam ninyo, 'yun din alam ko,” added Duque.