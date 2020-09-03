READ: Statement on inaccessible ABS-CBN websites

STATEMENT ON ABS-CBN WEBSITES

September 3, 2020

ABS-CBN’s websites may currently be inaccessible to some users today (Sep. 3) due to a technical problem detected early this morning.

While we have resolved the issues and restored the sites, some users may still encounter problems but should be able to access them within the next 24 hours.

We are working with our partners in investigating the cause of the incident.

We apologize for whatever inconvenience this may have caused.

Maraming salamat po, Kapamilya.