READ: Statement on inaccessible ABS-CBN websites

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 01:38 PM | Updated as of Sep 03 2020 01:45 PM

STATEMENT ON ABS-CBN WEBSITES
September 3, 2020

ABS-CBN’s websites may currently be inaccessible to some users today (Sep. 3) due to a technical problem detected early this morning.

While we have resolved the issues and restored the sites, some users may still encounter problems but should be able to access them within the next 24 hours.

We are working with our partners in investigating the cause of the incident.

We apologize for whatever inconvenience this may have caused.
Maraming salamat po, Kapamilya.

