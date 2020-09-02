3 employees of Bangsamoro ministerial office test positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Three employees of the finance office of Bangsamoro Region's chief minister have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the region's administration said Tuesday.

According to the Bangsamoro government, the workers are assigned at the Finance, Budget and Management Services (FBMS) of the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM). All of them are residents of Cotabato City.

The first case reportedly had no known exposure to COVID-19 positive patients or suspect patients, and also had no travel history to areas hit by the virus.

The Bangsamoro administration said they have already conducted contact tracing.

Officials and employees of the OCM were advised to adhere to strict work-from-home arrangements to avoid further infections.

Meanwhile, public transactions in the OCM building are suspended until further notice. The administration said official communications can be sent online or electronically.