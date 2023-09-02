PAGASA handout

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday hoisted Signal No. 1 in Batanes due to Typhoon Hanna, as the storm continues to move westward to the waters east of Taiwan.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Hanna was last spotted 520 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 150 kph.

It is moving westward at 10 kph, based on the advisory.

No other areas in the country were under a tropical cyclone wind signal aside from Batanes.

"Hanna is now forecast to move west northwestward or westward while intensifying until it makes landfall along the east coast of southern Taiwan between late Sunday or early Monday," PAGASA said.

The country's 8th storm this year may exit the country's area of monitoring by Monday afternoon or evening. It was also forecast to weaken afterwards after it crosses Taiwan's rugged landmass.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or the habagat is being boosted by Hanna and 2 other storms outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). These are super typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) and Kirogi.

The habagat may continue bringing heavy rains to the western part of Luzon in the next 3 days, said the weather bureau. It will bring gusty conditions over the following areas this weekend:

Metro Manila

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Nueva Vizcaya

Zambales

Pampanga

Bataan

Aurora

Bulacan

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

northern portion of Eastern Visayas