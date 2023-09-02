Monsoon rains to drench western Luzon as Typhoon Hanna intensifies

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

MANILA - Rains will persist in western Luzon over the next three days due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Hanna, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

Hanna, with the international name Haikui, was last seen 375 kilometers per hour east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving west northwest at 20 kph, PAGASA said.

Batanes is the lone province under a tropical storm warning signal.

"The Southwest Monsoon currently enhanced by HANNA will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days," PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Over the weekend, residents from Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas may experience rains.

This will persist through Monday, but will cover less of Bicol Region.

Hanna will exit PAR around Monday morning.