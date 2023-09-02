Gov’t suspends new guidelines for outbound Filipino travelers

MANILA - Authorities on Saturday formally suspended the implementation of revised guidelines for outbound Filipino travelers.

This comes after the Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking (IACAT) held a meeting to address concerns regarding the measures.

In a statement, IACAT said it was revisiting its guidance after it drew flak.

“After careful deliberation, the IACAT Council approved the Resolution, formally suspending the implementation of the 2023 Revised Guidelines. It was further resolved that the IACAT shall revisit the 2023 Guidelines and shall further strengthen its information and education campaign to convey to the public the essential purpose and grave concerns that the 2023 Guidelines seek to address,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

DOJ said IACAT acknowledges that it has to strike the balance between “safeguarding the individual’s right to travel and ensuring national security.”

Senators earlier expressed concern over the implementation of the new guidelines, which sought to protect human trafficking victims, after a series of incidents where Filipino tourists ended up working for cryptoscam hubs in Myanmar and Cambodia and needed to be rescued.

The guidelines required outbound travelers to prove they are financially capable of traveling outside the country and submit documents in relation to their travel.

They are also required to submit a notarized affidavit of support in the case of travels sponsored by a relative (other than spouse, parents or children) or entity based outside the country.

Legislators slammed the guidelines saying these violate Filipinos' constitutional rights to travel.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News