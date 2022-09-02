MANILA — The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) on Friday said halting the use of "Filipinas" when referring to the country is part of the changing landscape of the local language.

KWF Chairperson Arthur Casanova said their decision was based on the 1987 Constitution, where the country is referred as "Pilipinas" and its citizens as "Pilipino."

"Ang wika ay nagbabago. Ang batayan ng paniniwala natin tungkol sa baybay ay nakasalig sa Saligang Batas ng 1987. Ang preambulo ay nagsasaad na ang pangalan ng ating bansa ay Pilipinas at ang mamayanan ay sambayanang Pilipino," Casanova said in a public briefing.

(Our language is changing. This decision was based on the 1987 Constitution, the preamble, which stated that the country's name is Pilipinas and its citizens are referred to as Pilipino.)

The official also noted the importance of using the Filipino language more, to enrich our national language.

Improving this has been hinged on inclusivity of dialects, he noted.

"'Yung mga bokabularyo buhat sa iba't ibang katutubong wika ay ating pinapasok nang unti-unti at darating ang panahon na aasahan natin na ang ating bokabularyong Filipino ay nagsasanib at magsasanib pa ng talasalitaan buhat sa iba't ibang katutubong wika," he said.

(Our vocabulary carried different dialects and got integrated in our language. There would come a time where we can expect that our Filipino vocabulary will be more integrated.)

This comes after the release of the Department of Education's (DepEd) memorandum no. 74 this year, which stopped the use of "Filipinas" in textbooks and learning materials in support of the KWF.

It also encouraged the use of "Pilipino" when referring to the country's citizens.

The KWF and the DepEd said it was no longer necessary to change the learning materials or modules that have carried anything against the Aug. 26 memorandum before it was published.

Teachers though, should correct the materials carrying such while these are being taught.

"Ibalik ang paggamit ng Pilipinas sa proseso ng pagtuturo at pagkatuto

higit sa paggamit ng Pilipino kapag ang tinutukoy ay mamamayan at

kultura ng Pilipinas dahil ang opisyal na pangalan ng bansa ay Pilipinas

at hindi Filipinas na pinatutunayan ng pinakamataas na batas ng

bansa, ang 1987 Konstitusyon," the memorandum read.

(The word 'Pilipinas' should be used in the process of teaching and learning while the word 'Pilipino' should be used when we refer to the citizens or culture of the country. The official name of the country is 'Pilipinas' and not 'Filipinas' based on the 1987 Constitution-- the highest law in the land.)