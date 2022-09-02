Students walk during a heavy downpour in Mandaluyong City on Aug. 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Classes in all levels in public schools are "automatically cancelled" in areas where a tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) has been raised, according to a new Department of Education (DepEd) order.

Under DepEd's Department Order 37 dated Sept. 1, in-person and online classes in all levels are automatically cancelled in areas that state weather bureau PAGASA placed under TCWS 1, 2, 3 ,4 or 5.

"If the TCWS is issued at a time when classes have already begun, the school shall immediately suspend the classes and work and send everyone home, if it is safe to do so. However, schools are obligated to keep the students and personnel safely in school if travelling has become unsafe," it added.



During heavy rainfall, classes in all levels are also "automatically cancelled," the order said.

"In-person and online classes in all levels are automatically cancelled in schools situated in LGUs issued with Yellow, Orange and Red Rainfall Warning by the PAGASA," it said.

If the classes have already begun when the warning was issued, the school is ordered to immediately suspend the classes and work and "send everyone home, if it is safe to do so."

"However, schools are obligated to keep the students and personnel safely in school if travelling has become unsafe," it added.

Classes in all levels are also "automatically cancelled in schools situated in LGUs issued with a Flood Warning by the PAGASA."

It added that local chief executives shall decide on the cancellation or suspension of classes when there is bad weather or floods, which were not covered by any PAGASA warning or storm signal.

The agency said the guidelines would be observed "in all levels of governance within the Department of Education… for all teaching and non-teaching personnel." It will cover learners in public schools.

"Private schools and community learning centers, as well as state/local universities and colleges (SUCs/LUCs) have the option to abide by the provisions of this DO," it said.

During earthquakes, in-person and online classes in all levels "are automatically cancelled" in areas where the tremor would be felt at Intensity 5 or above, said DepEd.

At a "strong" Intensity 5, strong shaking is felt throughout buildings, hanging objects swing violently, and the tremor is generally felt by most people, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

ABS-CBN News has sought clarification from DepEd regarding the proper cascade and information dissemination of its order to Schools Division Offices and local governments. The agency has yet to respond.

RELATED VIDEO