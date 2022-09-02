Pentagon: PH, US defense chiefs eye stronger alliance

Defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III. DND handout and Toms Kalnins, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Top defense officials from the Philippines and the United States are keen on further strengthening the military alliance between the two countries, the US Department of Defense said Friday.

In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force BGen. Pat Ryder said Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. had a phone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, the first time the two officials talked since Faustino assumed his post.

“The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the US-Philippines alliance, especially in light of changing regional dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. Secretary Austin noted that the US commitment to Philippine security is ironclad, and that US Mutual Defense Treaty commitments extend to Philippine armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft in the South China Sea. Secretary Austin and Senior Undersecretary Faustino agreed to continue close operational coordination in the region,” the Pentagon said.

Both officials also scored the importance of enhancing the current ties, such as the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), in order to address “new and emerging challenges.”

“Secretary Austin also expressed his thanks for the Philippines’ support for the people of Ukraine,” the Pentagon added.

Both Faustino and Austin concluded their call by “underscoring the importance of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

The Philippines, a former US colony, has developed close diplomatic and military ties with the superpower since it gained independence in 1946.

Aside from the VFA and EDCA, both countries are also signatories of a mutual defense treaty which has been in effect since 1951.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: