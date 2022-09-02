President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) 100th Founding Anniversary and 56th Nurses Week at the Tent City at the Manila Hotel on Sept. 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House Appropriations Committee on Friday terminated deliberations on the P8.9-billion 2023 budget for the Office of the President with no questions asked.



The Office of the President's budget is now considered submitted to the plenary session for action.

Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe cited the tradition of extending courtesy to a co-equal branch of government in not grilling Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, who presented the budget.

"Mr. Chairman, by tradition of extending parliamentary courtesy to a co-equal branch in government, I move to terminate the budget briefing of the Office of the President," Dalipe said.



The motion was seconded by a chorus of lawmakers, prompting Appropriations Committee Chair Zaldy Co to approve the motion.



Rodriguez was not even recognized to speak before the termination. He was only recognized after the panel had approved the budget, allowing him to thank the lawmakers.

"In line with the expressed instruction of his excellency, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, you can be assured that the office of the President is here together with your honors in meeting the expectation and hope of the more than 112 million Filipinos which the president now leads," Rodriguez said.

Kabataan Party List Rep. Raoul Manuel meanwhile said he would scrutinize the OP budget during the plenary deliberations.



"We would like to manifest that we will raise our points in the plenary session concerning confidential and intelligence funds and the fund for the oversight for national security programs under the OP," he said.



Of the P8.96-billion budget, P1.5 billion will go to personnel services, P6.8 billion to maintenance and other operating expenses, and P590.79 million to capital outlay.

The 2023 budget is higher than the P8.18 billion that the Office of the President got this year.

Apart from this, the Marcos administration also has surveillance funds under its direct control. It is spending slightly more on surveillance in 2023 compared to the 2022 surveillance funds approved by the previous Duterte administration.

INTEL, CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS



The 2023 National Expenditure Program shows that for 2023, the administration allocated P4.957 billion in intelligence funds and P4.332 billion in confidential funds, for a total of about P9.29 billion.

This amount is still lower than 2021, when P5.436 billion was allotted for intelligence funds and P4.197 billion in confidential funds, or P9.63 billion in total.



According to the general provision of the NEP, intelligence expenses refer to those related to information gathering activities of uniformed and military personnel, as well as intelligence practitioners that have direct impact to national security.

On the other hand, the same NEP says confidential expenses refer to those related to surveillance activities in civilian government agencies.



The same provision says no intelligence fund shall be released or disbursed for intelligence activities, including amounts sourced from savings, unless approved by the President of the Philippines.

The use of savings to augment intelligence funds is subject to prior approval of the President of the Philippines, upon joint recommendation by the Secretary of National Defense and the Secretary of Budget and Management.

Agencies utilizing intelligence funds shall submit to the President of the Philippines a quarterly report on the accomplishments in the use of said funds.



On the other hand, confidential funds shall be released or disbursed only upon approval of the department secretary concerned. Agencies utilizing confidential funds shall submit to the President of the Philippines and both Houses of Congress a quarterly report on the accomplishments in the use of said funds.



Agencies that receive intelligence funds include the following.

Office of the President: P2.25 billion

Department of the Interior and Local Government: P806.029 million

Department of National Defense: P1.75 billion

Department of Transportation: P10 million

Other Executive Office: P140.2 million



The DILG supervises the Philippine National Police, while the defense department covers the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The transportation department covers the Philippine Coast Guard.

The following government agencies will also receive confidential funds for 2023.

Office of the President: P2.25 billion

Office of the Vice President: P500 million

Department of Education: P150 million

Department of Environment and Natural Resources: P13.95 million

Department of Finance: P80.5 million

Department of Foreign Affairs: P50M

Department of the Interior and Local Government: P100.6 million

Department of Justice: P382.64 million

Department of National Defense: P37 million

Department of Social Welfare and Development: P20 million

Department of Transportation: P5.599 million

Other Executive Offices: P680 million

Commission on Audit: P10 million

Office oft he Ombudsman: P51.46 million

Commission on Human Rights: P1 million

FROM THE ARCHIVES: