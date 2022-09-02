Malacañang to launch anti-disinformation campaign

MANILA — The Office of the Press Secretary, the main communications arm of the office of the President, will soon be fact-checking as part of their campaign against fake news or misinformation.

"Meron po kaming plano na magcreate ng fact-checking team at saka pagbibigay ng additional na information ukol sa mga raging issues. Nagmomonitor po kami ng social media at nagiging responsive po kami," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said during a briefing of the House Appropriations Committee on Friday.

Cruz-Angeles explained how this will play out in government operations.

"Halimbawa, kamakailan, may mga kinoconduct na diumano'y tinatatawag na raid ang BOC so we took the pains to explain what the exercise of visitorial powers is as compared to a raid. Hindi pa po ganon kalaganao siguro sa punto na lahat ng instances of potential fake news ay masasagot namin," Cruz-Angeles said.



For now, she noted that her office is responding to issues on government functions.

"Gayunpaman ay inuumpisahan namin na mas responsive kami doon sa mga issues tungkol sa mga government functions, sa exercise ng executive powers and so on," she said.

Despite this, the press secretary said funding remains a challenge for this advocacy.

"Kulang lang po kasi iyong PS namin, nagke-create po kami ng research teams for this purpose," Cruz-Angeles said.

The Press Secretary was a popular vlogger before she was appointed by Marcos to be part of his Cabinet.

During the period leading up to the May 9, 2022 polls where Marcos won by a landslide victory, the then-presidential candidate's campaign was criticized for allegedly spreading disinformation by targeting rivals and revamping the image of his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Last March, election watchdog "Kontra Daya" called out Marcos and his campaign for the "disinformation" that they allegedly used to propel him and his family back in power.

Marcos denied the allegations.

"Iyong kredibilidad ko ang pagagandahin ko kasi unang-una, wala kayong naririnig na fake news (mula) sa akin. Ang dami sinisi sa amin, pinapalitan namin ang kasaysayan. Tingnan niyo kasi kung saan nangyari iyon. Wala naman kami na sinasabi na ganoon," he said in a town hall meeting during the campaign period.

