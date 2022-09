MANILA – A number of flights have been suspended in the Philippines as super typhoon Henry hovers over northern Philippines.

Canceled flights as of 7:30 a.m.:

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

-2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

Henry has significantly weakened as it continued to move over the Philippine Sea, east of Batanes, the state weather bureau PAGASA said early Friday.