PAGASA image

MANILA—Super typhoon Henry has significantly weakened as it continued to move over the Philippine Sea, east of Batanes, the state weather bureau said early Friday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Henry was sighted approximately 395 km east of Itbayat, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center with 215 kph gusts while being almost stationary.

Wind signal no. 1 is still up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

PAGASA said that on Friday, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense will be experienced in Batanes and Babuyan Islands while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced in Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan.

On Saturday, moderate to heavy rains will fall in Batanes, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the Babuyan Islands.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA warned.

Henry is still expected to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) which may cause rains over the western section of Luzon beginning Saturday.

The super typhoon is also projected to move northwestward on Friday afternoon.

"On the forecast track, Henry will eventually accelerate northward tomorrow and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or Sunday morning," PAGASA said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.