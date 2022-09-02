Watch more News on iWantTFC

Romana Didulo may seem like the typical harmless senior Filipina immigrant in Canada.

But as she may not be a household name to many in the country, she actually claims to be the self-titled 'Queen of Canada' and has amassed almost 60,000 loyal followers who believe in her bizarre conspiracy theories.

Analysts say the Filipino Canadian has risen as a fringe QAnon influencer and has gained ardent supporters who willingly accept and follow her strange decrees, such as her declaration that water and electricity are free and that she is canceling all their debts, including mortgages and rents.

But many of those who followed her orders now find themselves in danger of losing their homes or having their power and water cut off due to non-payment.

She has also allegedly called supporters to shoot down healthcare workers and politicians involved in mass vaccinations.

Former Hospital Employees Union Vice President Boni Barcia said this is not only alarming, it is endangering the lives of healthcare workers.

"It's worrisome, because you don't know how many she can convince and I hope she cannot convince lots of people because what she's doing is wrong," Barcia said.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix also slammed Didulo’s threats as 'unacceptable.'

"It is not acceptable to impede or block people from accessing health care, and it's not acceptable to make any kind of threat towards any person, but especially in these times a health care worker," Dix noted. "What we want to do is make sure that when our healthcare workers go to work, they know we're behind them and supporting them."

Didulo has claimed that she was detained by the RCMP in Victoria under the BC Mental Health Act last December but was subsequently released.

Most recently, she ordered her followers to make a citizen’s arrest of police officers but they ended up getting arrested themselves. She has since been touring various Canadian provinces in her RV in a self proclaimed meet-and-greet to personally see her supporters.

Dix, along with former Attorney General David Eby believe that Didulo’s QAnon conspiracy-theory community is small but the government is not taking their threats lightly.

"I think this is a very small but very vocal minority of people that are making these kinds of threats. But regardless, we need to be prepared for it with the laws and resources necessary to respond," Eby said.

Eby added that the government has enough tools to go after those threatening the safety of Canadians.